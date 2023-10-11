Former Derry City player appointed new Dergview boss

EMMET Friars has been appointed the new manager of Dergview Football Club.

The Derry man’s appointment was ratified at a meeting of the club’s board on Tuesday night.

Friars, an A Licence coach, takes over the reins at Darragh Park following the recent departure of previous manager Tommy Canning.

The former Derry City player met the players for the first time at this evening’s (Wednesday) training session, however, interim boss Ivan Sproule will remain in charge for Friday’s trip to Ballyclare Comrades.

Friars had been under-20s coach at Ballinamallard United, and, while this is his first job in the Playr-fit Championship, the former defender has a wealth of experience of Irish League football.

As well as playing for the Candystripes, Friars has had spells at Newry City, Dungannon Swifts, Portadown, Crusaders, Ballinamallard and Ards.

He was capped at under-21 level for Northern Ireland and as a teenager was a trainee at Notts County and AFC Telford United.

Friars takes over a team that is currently second bottom of the Championship, albeit nine points ahead of basement boys

Knockbreda. Dergview are a point behind Ballinamallard and four adrift of Ards.