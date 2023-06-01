Four Tyrone athletes set for the Special Olympics in Berlin

FOUR Tyrone athletes have been selected to represent Ireland in the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this June.

Making up the Irish team are, Eamon Quinn and Raymond Singleton, playing seven-a-side football, Sammy Jo Sweeney playing Bocce and Ellie Armstrong to swim.

Catching up with the athletes before their departure, I spoke to three Eagles Special Olympics members, Eamon, Raymond and Sammy Jo in Coalisland, later meeting Omagh Spires Special Olympic athlete, Ellie in the Leisure Centre in Omagh.

Advertisement

As I pushed open the gate to the AstroTurf pitch in Coalisland Fianna, it was plain to be seen that excitement was brewing amongst the Eagles Special Olympic club, as I was greeted by an endless succession of friendly smiles.

Enthused ‘hellos’ and ‘how’re you doings’ were exchanged before my sights were set on three out of four of the athletes due to embark on a journey to Berlin.

“My name is Eamon Quinn and I’m from Cookstown,” said the first of the three athletes to speak – introducing himself.

And, providing some clarity on the adventure which awaited him, Eamon continued, “I’m headed off to Berlin now soon to play seven-a-side football for Ireland.”

“How are you feeling about the upcoming trip to the special Olympics?” I asked, my answer having already been answered by Eamon’s contagious smile and a positive disposition.

Replying, he said, “I feel very excited for the trip over to Germany but I’m also nervous at the same time. I hope it’ll be a good outcome and hopefully we will go for gold but if not, it will still be a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

It was no surprise to me that fellow Berlin-bound footballer Raymond was in unison with Eamon in terms of his thrill at being selected to represent Ireland at the world games.

“My hope for Berlin is just to have fun,” asserted Raymond. “It’s just a football match and if we can bring the medals home then that’s a plus but it’s more so about the experience.”

Raymond, an Aughnacloy native who has played with the group for around seven years, attributed his love of football to its popularity within his family.

“I play football because it runs in the family,” he explained, “My dad played football and my brothers have played football – and now me,” added Raymond.

And as the two soccer aficionados congregated back in amongst their team mates for a competitive and up-tempo game of soccer, their head coach, Danny O’Hagan and I conversed.

“To have two footballers and one bocce player selected from the Eagles to go to Berlin was just amazing,” said Danny. “The two lads are buzzing – and all their teammates who aren’t going are behind them.”

Capturing the atmosphere amongst the group, he concluded, “It’s just so uplifting to see the kids coming here each week and they’re just so happy at what they do. There’s no negativity with them whatsoever.”

As I traversed the pitch, I got speaking then with Sammy Jo and her father Paul Sweeney.

“This will probably be my fourth time going to the games and I cannot believe it,” began Cookstown’s Sammy Jo in an emphatic tone.

“So it’s going to be a bit of fun and a bit of craic, and I hope to come home with gold but if I don’t, at least I’ve learned and had fun.”

And, as his eyes lit up with pride and delight, Sammy Jo’s father, Paul who is also head coach conveyed his joy.

“We’ve been fortunate because we’ve had Sammy Jo in the ’03 games in Dublin and then in ’07 Shanghai China also,” he said.

“When she was selected again to represent Ireland for a third time we were over the moon and it was a very proud moment for our entire family.

“All four athletes have worked hard and they’re getting their rewards for the hard work they put in,” concluded pride-filled Paul.

Meeting the fourth and final athlete, Ellie Armstrong, poolside at Omagh Leisure Centre, she too was thrilled to be attending the world games.

“I started swimming when I was eight years old with Omagh Spires Special Olympics club and I’ve been swimming for eight years,” began Ellie, “I am really enjoying swimming at the moment because it removes me from the stress of exams.

“I think at the minute I’m facing quite a bit of pressure to hopefully succeed but thankfully flying to Berlin shortly after finishing exams will release a lot of that pressure and I can just enjoy the experience.

“I’m really excited for Berlin and the opportunity to experience a new culture and hear more about Berlin’s history,” concluded Ellie.

And, speaking briefly to the head coach of Omagh Spires Special Olympics Club, Andrew Goodwin, he heartily sang the praises of Ellie.

“Ellie Armstrong joined the club a number of years ago and she joined as a learner swimmer.

“So, we taught her to swim – front crawl, back crawl, and she’s just progressed through the club. She takes instruction really well, she’s talented and a pleasure to work with.

“I’m really proud and feel really lucky to work with the whole group of athletes, but Ellie in particular is just a pleasure to work with and I’m super excited for her to be going to the world games – no better girl for it,” affirmed Andrew.

And so, as the four local athletes prepare to bid their final farewells before jetting off to Berlin to showcase their impressive abilities on a world-wide stage – we wish them the best of luck.