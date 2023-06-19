Funky festival fits for summer

By Ellen Turbett

The sun is out. The summer is here. It’s time for festival season. Whether you are heading abroad for a party holiday, jumping on a bus to Dublin or simply going to a local gig, you’re going to want to style the perfect festival look!

Identify the festival theme

Festival season is a brilliant opportunity to show off your style.

Whether you are going all out with colour, sequins, boho or edgy vibes, anything goes at a festival!

However, if you really want to fit the vibe of a particular festival, you can get a fair idea of the theme that people will be going for.

For example: If you are heading to a Harry Styles concert, you can almost guarantee sequins, colours, cowboy boots/hats and a LOT of feathers.

On the other hand, a festival with The 1975 headlining, you might steer in the direction of darker tones, band tees, Dr Marten boots and leather looks.

Now, just because a particular festival has a general dress-code, does not mean you have to rigidly stick to this!

Do your own thing and wear what is good for you. The last thing you want is a long day of discomfort!

Cool or comfort?

You decide. When attending a festival, the pressure is on to look your very best. Yet, sometimes you have to make some very difficult decisions.

What I mean by ‘cool or comfort’ is simple: Do you wear the shoes that are made for optimal comfort, OR do you sacrifice this for those multi-coloured cowboy boots that are just so funky.

It’s an extremely difficult decision, but one that requires much debate and deliberation. From experience on both sides of the decision, I would suggest that comfort is key. I know that wasn’t the answer you were hoping for, but I promise, it is worthwhile.

Now, when I say comfort, I am not suggesting that you disregard the cool aspect completely. We are very lucky have endless options when it comes to festival outfits so there is an opportunity to find something that adheres to both cool and comfort.

Bring a plastic poncho

Glamorous, or what!

Festivals are an exciting experience, but sometimes, they can throw some unexpected curveballs. To combat this, it is recommended that you come prepared, for all eventualities!

The weather is giving sun all day? Great – but don’t trust it!

The rain can come on with little-to-no warning, and the last thing you want is a drenching.

The perfect festival accessory to shelter you from the rain is a plastic poncho. Now, I appreciate this will not be the most glamorous look, but it will save you from a soaking and you’ll be glad for it.

You can also get a poncho that is clear, so you don’t have to completely cover your outfit! Win-win!

Bring plasters

…Even if you have comfy shoes.

Festivals are long days, and your feet are going to be put through their paces.

Your most comfortable shoes can even betray you.

Don’t be that person who slows the whole gang up due to cut ankles.

Be prepared, layer up on socks and bring plasters!

Don’t forget your shades

We have all done it.

Prepared the night before, left everything out and ready to go… Yet you forget arguably the most important accessory.

Depending on where your festival is, summer sun is to be expected – unless you are in Ireland. The last thing you want is to have paid a fortune and see nothing due to the blinding sun.

But, all in all, festival season is a super exciting time, and if you do forget something, it’s not the end of the world. So have fun!