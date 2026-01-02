F&W clubs move quickly to bolster their ranks

WITH the January transfer window opening yesterday (Thursday) it seems that a number of Fermanagh and Western clubs have moved quickly to bolster their ranks.

Following the recent announcement by Dunbreen Rovers that they had secured the signature of former Tummery Athletic and Strathroy Harps player Aidy McCaffrey, it seems that Marty Hughes is poised to sign for Division One leaders, NFC Kesh.

The Herald understands that a number of top flight clubs have been in contact with Hughes, following his recent decision to step down as player-manager of Tummery Athletic, but it seems that Kesh are firm favourites to land the experienced striker.

If, as expected, Hughes, affectionately known in local football circles as Doc, does sign on the dotted line it will be welcome boost for Kesh, who are currently joint top of Division One with Augher Stars, having played three games less.

Meanwhile a source at Enniskillen Town United has confirmed that the club has signed gifted teenager Barry Goodwin, who previously played with Tummery Athletic and Irvinestown Wanderers.