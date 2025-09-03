GAA- Results & Fixtures

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

  • 3 September 2025
Barry O'Donnell - 3 September 2025
FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY SEPT 3RD

Intermediate Championship First Rd

At Healy Park, 7.15pm

Naomh Eoghan vs Kildress

Under-16 League at 6.45pm

Gr 1

Cappagh vs Clonoe

Galbally vs Dungannon

Gr 2

Drumragh vs Owen Roes

Greencastle vs Errigal Ciaran

Pomeroy vs Coalisland

Omagh vs Trillick

Gr 3

Castlederg vs Eskra

Moortown vs Aghaloo

Gr 4

Aghyaran vs Brackaville

THURSDAY SEPT 4TH

Intermediate Championship First Rd

At Dungannon, 7.15pm

Eglish vs Coalisland

Under-16 League

Gr 1: Cookstown vs An Charraig Mhor (7pm)

Gr 3 Dev: Beragh vs Castlederg (6.45)

FRIDAY SEPT 5TH

Intermediate Championship First Rd

At Healy Park, 6.45pm

Aghaloo vs Fintona

Intermediate Championship First Rd

At Healy Park, 8.15pm

Stewartstown vs Owen Roes

Under-16 Gr 1 League at 6.15pm

Dromore vs Galbally

Under-18 Hurling League at 6.45pm

Naomh Colum Cille vs Craobh Ciaran

SATURDAY SEPT 6TH

Intermediate Championship First Rd

At Stewartstown, 6.15pm

Killeeshil vs Rock

Junior Championship First Rd

At Greencastle, 1pm

Clann na nGael vs Urney

At Derrylaughan, 1pm

Brackaville vs Brocagh

At Greencastle, 3pm

Strabane vs Castlederg

At Stewartstown, 4.30pm

Errigal Ciaran IIIs vs Derrytresk

Under-16 League at 1pm

Gr 1

Dungannon vs Ardboe

Eglish vs Beragh

Loughmacrory vs Clonoe

Gr 2

Drumragh vs Donaghmore

Fintona vs Trillick

Pomeroy vs Omagh

Gr 3

Castlederg vs Naomh Eoghan

Drumquin vs Tattyreagh

Edendork vs Rock

Moy vs Aghaloo

Moortown vs Killeeshil

Gr 4

Gortin vs Aghyaran

Stewartstown vs Glenelly

Dev League

An Charraig Mhor vs Dromore

Ardboe vs Galbally

An Charraig Mhor vs Errigal Ciaran

Cookstown vs Dungannon (3pm)

Beragh vs Cookstown (5pm)

SUNDAY SEPT 7TH

Intermediate Championship First Rd

At Killyclogher, 1pm

Beragh vs Drumquin

At Killyclogher, 2.45pm

Clonoe vs Greencastle

At Loughmacrory, 6pm

Aghyaran vs Moy

Junior Championship First Rd

At Loughmacrory, 4.15pm

Drumragh vs Glenelly

Under-16 League at 1pm

Gr 2

Naomh Brid vs Owen Roes

Errigal Ciaran vs Kildress (2pm)

Gr 3

Eskra vs Strabane

Gr 4

Urney vs Brackaville

Dev League

Omagh vs Castlederg

MONDAY SEPT 8TH

Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.30pm

Na Doiri Oga vs Greencastle

Senior Hurling League at 7.30pm

Eoghan Ruadh vs Omagh

Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm

An Ghleanna vs Tulach Og

Cappagh vs Fintona

TUESDAY SEPT 9TH

Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.45pm

Donaghmore vs Trillick

Under-14 Hurling C’ship Semi-Final at 7.30pm

Omagh vs Naomh Colum Cille

WEDNESDAY SEPT 10TH

Minor Gr 1 League Final

Fintona vs An Charraig Mhor

Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.30pm

Pomeroy vs Greencastle

RESULTS

Junior Championship First Rd

Augher 3-9 Eskra 0-13

Cookstown 3-24 Killyman 0-3

Omagh Thirds 0-6 Clogher 9-19

ACL Division One (Res in Brackets)

Derrylaughan 0-4 Moortown 1-17

Pomeroy 0-7 Loughmacrory 0-13

Ardboe 1-12 Donaghmore 0-20

Dungannon 2-18 Errigal Ciaran 2-21

Gortin 1-13 An Charraig Mhor 1-12

Edendork 1-18 Omagh 2-13

Trillick 0-13 Dromore 0-15

Killyclogher 1-9 (1-11) Galbally 2-10 (2-9)

Ardboe 1-16 (3-6) 2-17 Trillick (2-26)

An Charraig Mhor 1-13 Killyclogher 1-16

Dromore 2-22 Dungannon 0-15

Edendork 2-18 Galbally 1-2

Pomeroy 2-21 Derrylaughan 0-7

Errigal Ciaran 2-25 Gortin 1-11

Omagh 0-16 (4-19) Moortown 2-12 (2-7)

Intermediate Reserve Championship Final

Clonoe 3-11 Coalisland 1-16

Minor League Gr 2 Final

Cappagh 1-8 Loughmacrory 3-11

Under-16 League

Gr 1

Clonoe 2-3 An Charraig Mhor 3-15

Cookstown 9-9 Beragh 0-3

Dromore 1-9 Dungannon 2-9

Eglish 2-12 Ardboe 7-21

Loughmacrory 0-14 Galbally 0-12

Gr 2

Donaghmore 3-18 Pomeroy 3-7

Greencastle 6-13 Naomh Brid 3-9

Trillick 2-10 Errigal Ciaran 6-13

Omagh 11-18 Kildress 1-6

Owen Roes 1-8 Coalisland 0-3

Coalisland 4-10 Errigal Ciaran 3-11

Donaghmore 1-13 Na Doiri Oga 2-10

Owen Roes 3-5 Fintona 1-17

Kildress 3-8 Pomeroy 4-8

Na Doiri Oga 1-10 Fintona 2-6

Trillick 5-8 Drumragh 1-18

Gr 3

Drumquin 0-6 Naomh Eoghan 4-5

Edendork 3-11 Killeeshil 4-8

Moortown 3-9 Moy 4-15

Rock 1-7 Moy 3-10

Tattyreagh 3-4 Eskra 0-11

Strabane 4-12 Castlederg 1-12

Gr 4

Aghyaran 6-10 Stewartstown 1-10

Clogher 0-9 Gortin 8-12

Glenelly 1-5 Urney 5-12

Stewartstown 7-10 Clogher 2-11

Urney 3-10 Aghyaran 0-5

Senior Hurling League

Lisbellaw 1-16 Eire Ogs 0-13

LADIES FIXTURES

FRIDAY SEPT 5TH

Division 1 Championship Quarter-Final at 6.45pm

Moortown vs Dungannon

Division 3 Championship Quarter-Finals

Castlederg vs Drumragh (6.45)

Sperrin Ogs vs Clann na nGael (7.30)

Under-16 Gr 3 League at 7pm

Aghyaran vs Loughmacrory

SATURDAY SEPT 6TH

Division 1 Championship Quarter-Final at 6pm

Trillick vs An Charraig Mhor

Division 2 Championship Quarter-Finals at 6.30pm

Kildress vs Loughmacrory

Aghyaran vs Clonoe

Badoney vs Moy

Division 4 Championship Quarter-Final at 6.30pm

Naomh Eoghan vs Drumquin

SUNDAY SEPT 7TH

Division 1 Championship Quarter-Finals at 6.30pm

Errigal Ciaran vs Cappagh

Killeeshil vs Coalisland

Division 2 Championship Quarter-Final at 6.30pm

Ardboe vs Edendork

Division 3 Championship Quarter-Finals

Strabane vs Aghaloo (6pm)

Rock vs Glenelly (6.30)

TUESDAY SEPT 9TH

Under-16 League at 7pm

Gr 2

Ardboe vs Drumquin

Aghaloo vs Edendork

Clonoe vs Errigal Ciaran

Cookstown vs Dungannon

Killeeshil vs St Macartans

Gr 3

Aghyaran vs Drumragh

Moy vs Strabane

Galbally vs Coalisland

Loughmacrory vs Trillick

Gr 4

Glenelly vs Naomh Eoghan

Moortown vs Beragh

Tattyreagh vs Badoney

Pomeroy vs Owen Roes

Sperrin Og vs Castlederg

LADIES RESULTS

Div 1 Championship Prem Rd

Cookstown 1-7 Coalisland 4-14

Dungannon 2-8 St Macartans 0-13

Errigal Ciaran 4-12 Omagh 1-6

Div 2 Championship Prem Rd

Aghyaran 3-13 Fintona 1-8

Dromore 4-4 Clonoe 1-16

Moy 2-10 Beragh 2-7

Div 3 Championship Prem Rd

Donaghmore 2-8 Drumragh 1-12

Rock 1-8 Stewartstown 0-10

Strabane 5-16 Pomeroy 0-10

Tattyreagh 2-8 Aghaloo 3-7

ACL Division 1

Cappagh 1-11 Moortown 1-9

An Charraig Mhor 5-11 Trillick 2-3

ACL Division 2

Edendork 3-13 Kildress 1-13

ACL Division 3

Castlederg 2-12 Glenelly 0-3

ACL Division 4

Galbally 8-12 Naomh Eoghan 2-3

Under-16 Gr1 Championship

Dromore 3-12 Donaghmore 5-13

Under-16 League

Gr 2

Aghaloo 2-10 Clonoe 8-13

Dungannon 4-8 Ardboe 3-10

Drumquin 5-6 Killeeshil 4-10

Edendork 5-12 Cookstown 3-12

St Macartans 3-6 Errigal Ciaran 2-13

Gr 3

Loughmacrory 0-8 Fintona 2-16

Trillick 9-14 Strabane 3-9

Gr 4

Badoney 5-11 Glenelly 9-4

Castlederg 3-8 Pomeroy 1-7

Drumragh 3-5 Galbally 2-4

Naomh Eoghan 4-8 Beragh 4-7

Sperrin Og 2-10 Moortown 6-7

Owen Roes 4-4 Tattyreagh 3-11

Gr 5

Derrylaughan 1-3 Clann na nGael 6-17

Killyman 1-7 Urney 9-10

