GAA- Results & Fixtures

FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY SEPT 3RD
Intermediate Championship First Rd
At Healy Park, 7.15pm
Naomh Eoghan vs Kildress
Under-16 League at 6.45pm
Gr 1
Cappagh vs Clonoe
Galbally vs Dungannon
Gr 2
Drumragh vs Owen Roes
Greencastle vs Errigal Ciaran
Pomeroy vs Coalisland
Omagh vs Trillick
Gr 3
Castlederg vs Eskra
Moortown vs Aghaloo
Gr 4
Aghyaran vs Brackaville
THURSDAY SEPT 4TH
Intermediate Championship First Rd
At Dungannon, 7.15pm
Eglish vs Coalisland
Under-16 League
Gr 1: Cookstown vs An Charraig Mhor (7pm)
Gr 3 Dev: Beragh vs Castlederg (6.45)
FRIDAY SEPT 5TH
Intermediate Championship First Rd
At Healy Park, 6.45pm
Aghaloo vs Fintona
Intermediate Championship First Rd
At Healy Park, 8.15pm
Stewartstown vs Owen Roes
Under-16 Gr 1 League at 6.15pm
Dromore vs Galbally
Under-18 Hurling League at 6.45pm
Naomh Colum Cille vs Craobh Ciaran
SATURDAY SEPT 6TH
Intermediate Championship First Rd
At Stewartstown, 6.15pm
Killeeshil vs Rock
Junior Championship First Rd
At Greencastle, 1pm
Clann na nGael vs Urney
At Derrylaughan, 1pm
Brackaville vs Brocagh
At Greencastle, 3pm
Strabane vs Castlederg
At Stewartstown, 4.30pm
Errigal Ciaran IIIs vs Derrytresk
Under-16 League at 1pm
Gr 1
Dungannon vs Ardboe
Eglish vs Beragh
Loughmacrory vs Clonoe
Gr 2
Drumragh vs Donaghmore
Fintona vs Trillick
Pomeroy vs Omagh
Gr 3
Castlederg vs Naomh Eoghan
Drumquin vs Tattyreagh
Edendork vs Rock
Moy vs Aghaloo
Moortown vs Killeeshil
Gr 4
Gortin vs Aghyaran
Stewartstown vs Glenelly
Dev League
An Charraig Mhor vs Dromore
Ardboe vs Galbally
An Charraig Mhor vs Errigal Ciaran
Cookstown vs Dungannon (3pm)
Beragh vs Cookstown (5pm)
SUNDAY SEPT 7TH
Intermediate Championship First Rd
At Killyclogher, 1pm
Beragh vs Drumquin
At Killyclogher, 2.45pm
Clonoe vs Greencastle
At Loughmacrory, 6pm
Aghyaran vs Moy
Junior Championship First Rd
At Loughmacrory, 4.15pm
Drumragh vs Glenelly
Under-16 League at 1pm
Gr 2
Naomh Brid vs Owen Roes
Errigal Ciaran vs Kildress (2pm)
Gr 3
Eskra vs Strabane
Gr 4
Urney vs Brackaville
Dev League
Omagh vs Castlederg
MONDAY SEPT 8TH
Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.30pm
Na Doiri Oga vs Greencastle
Senior Hurling League at 7.30pm
Eoghan Ruadh vs Omagh
Under-14 Hurling League at 7.30pm
An Ghleanna vs Tulach Og
Cappagh vs Fintona
TUESDAY SEPT 9TH
Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.45pm
Donaghmore vs Trillick
Under-14 Hurling C’ship Semi-Final at 7.30pm
Omagh vs Naomh Colum Cille
WEDNESDAY SEPT 10TH
Minor Gr 1 League Final
Fintona vs An Charraig Mhor
Under-16 Gr 2 League at 6.30pm
Pomeroy vs Greencastle
RESULTS
Junior Championship First Rd
Augher 3-9 Eskra 0-13
Cookstown 3-24 Killyman 0-3
Omagh Thirds 0-6 Clogher 9-19
ACL Division One (Res in Brackets)
Derrylaughan 0-4 Moortown 1-17
Pomeroy 0-7 Loughmacrory 0-13
Ardboe 1-12 Donaghmore 0-20
Dungannon 2-18 Errigal Ciaran 2-21
Gortin 1-13 An Charraig Mhor 1-12
Edendork 1-18 Omagh 2-13
Trillick 0-13 Dromore 0-15
Killyclogher 1-9 (1-11) Galbally 2-10 (2-9)
Ardboe 1-16 (3-6) 2-17 Trillick (2-26)
An Charraig Mhor 1-13 Killyclogher 1-16
Dromore 2-22 Dungannon 0-15
Edendork 2-18 Galbally 1-2
Pomeroy 2-21 Derrylaughan 0-7
Errigal Ciaran 2-25 Gortin 1-11
Omagh 0-16 (4-19) Moortown 2-12 (2-7)
Intermediate Reserve Championship Final
Clonoe 3-11 Coalisland 1-16
Minor League Gr 2 Final
Cappagh 1-8 Loughmacrory 3-11
Under-16 League
Gr 1
Clonoe 2-3 An Charraig Mhor 3-15
Cookstown 9-9 Beragh 0-3
Dromore 1-9 Dungannon 2-9
Eglish 2-12 Ardboe 7-21
Loughmacrory 0-14 Galbally 0-12
Gr 2
Donaghmore 3-18 Pomeroy 3-7
Greencastle 6-13 Naomh Brid 3-9
Trillick 2-10 Errigal Ciaran 6-13
Omagh 11-18 Kildress 1-6
Owen Roes 1-8 Coalisland 0-3
Coalisland 4-10 Errigal Ciaran 3-11
Donaghmore 1-13 Na Doiri Oga 2-10
Owen Roes 3-5 Fintona 1-17
Kildress 3-8 Pomeroy 4-8
Na Doiri Oga 1-10 Fintona 2-6
Trillick 5-8 Drumragh 1-18
Gr 3
Drumquin 0-6 Naomh Eoghan 4-5
Edendork 3-11 Killeeshil 4-8
Moortown 3-9 Moy 4-15
Rock 1-7 Moy 3-10
Tattyreagh 3-4 Eskra 0-11
Strabane 4-12 Castlederg 1-12
Gr 4
Aghyaran 6-10 Stewartstown 1-10
Clogher 0-9 Gortin 8-12
Glenelly 1-5 Urney 5-12
Stewartstown 7-10 Clogher 2-11
Urney 3-10 Aghyaran 0-5
Senior Hurling League
Lisbellaw 1-16 Eire Ogs 0-13
LADIES FIXTURES
FRIDAY SEPT 5TH
Division 1 Championship Quarter-Final at 6.45pm
Moortown vs Dungannon
Division 3 Championship Quarter-Finals
Castlederg vs Drumragh (6.45)
Sperrin Ogs vs Clann na nGael (7.30)
Under-16 Gr 3 League at 7pm
Aghyaran vs Loughmacrory
SATURDAY SEPT 6TH
Division 1 Championship Quarter-Final at 6pm
Trillick vs An Charraig Mhor
Division 2 Championship Quarter-Finals at 6.30pm
Kildress vs Loughmacrory
Aghyaran vs Clonoe
Badoney vs Moy
Division 4 Championship Quarter-Final at 6.30pm
Naomh Eoghan vs Drumquin
SUNDAY SEPT 7TH
Division 1 Championship Quarter-Finals at 6.30pm
Errigal Ciaran vs Cappagh
Killeeshil vs Coalisland
Division 2 Championship Quarter-Final at 6.30pm
Ardboe vs Edendork
Division 3 Championship Quarter-Finals
Strabane vs Aghaloo (6pm)
Rock vs Glenelly (6.30)
TUESDAY SEPT 9TH
Under-16 League at 7pm
Gr 2
Ardboe vs Drumquin
Aghaloo vs Edendork
Clonoe vs Errigal Ciaran
Cookstown vs Dungannon
Killeeshil vs St Macartans
Gr 3
Aghyaran vs Drumragh
Moy vs Strabane
Galbally vs Coalisland
Loughmacrory vs Trillick
Gr 4
Glenelly vs Naomh Eoghan
Moortown vs Beragh
Tattyreagh vs Badoney
Pomeroy vs Owen Roes
Sperrin Og vs Castlederg
LADIES RESULTS
Div 1 Championship Prem Rd
Cookstown 1-7 Coalisland 4-14
Dungannon 2-8 St Macartans 0-13
Errigal Ciaran 4-12 Omagh 1-6
Div 2 Championship Prem Rd
Aghyaran 3-13 Fintona 1-8
Dromore 4-4 Clonoe 1-16
Moy 2-10 Beragh 2-7
Div 3 Championship Prem Rd
Donaghmore 2-8 Drumragh 1-12
Rock 1-8 Stewartstown 0-10
Strabane 5-16 Pomeroy 0-10
Tattyreagh 2-8 Aghaloo 3-7
ACL Division 1
Cappagh 1-11 Moortown 1-9
An Charraig Mhor 5-11 Trillick 2-3
ACL Division 2
Edendork 3-13 Kildress 1-13
ACL Division 3
Castlederg 2-12 Glenelly 0-3
ACL Division 4
Galbally 8-12 Naomh Eoghan 2-3
Under-16 Gr1 Championship
Dromore 3-12 Donaghmore 5-13
Under-16 League
Gr 2
Aghaloo 2-10 Clonoe 8-13
Dungannon 4-8 Ardboe 3-10
Drumquin 5-6 Killeeshil 4-10
Edendork 5-12 Cookstown 3-12
St Macartans 3-6 Errigal Ciaran 2-13
Gr 3
Loughmacrory 0-8 Fintona 2-16
Trillick 9-14 Strabane 3-9
Gr 4
Badoney 5-11 Glenelly 9-4
Castlederg 3-8 Pomeroy 1-7
Drumragh 3-5 Galbally 2-4
Naomh Eoghan 4-8 Beragh 4-7
Sperrin Og 2-10 Moortown 6-7
Owen Roes 4-4 Tattyreagh 3-11
Gr 5
Derrylaughan 1-3 Clann na nGael 6-17
Killyman 1-7 Urney 9-10