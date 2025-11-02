GALLERY: Spooky dancing at Coalisland fancy dress disco

THERE was spooky fun for all the family at the weekend as a fancy dress disco in Coalisland ensured that all involved had a very happy Halloween.

Taking place on Friday night, the event saw children of all ages descend upon Coalisland Parochial Centre for spooky dancing, games, tricks and treats before taking to the great outdoors for the town’s annual fireworks display at Na Fianna GFC.

The successful event was organised by Mid Ulster District Council.

Enjoy our gallery of photos from the disco below, and make sure to check out tomorrow’s Tyrone Herald for more photos from the fireworks.