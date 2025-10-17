GALLERY: St Conor’s pupils show support for Drumragh

PUPILS of St Conor’s Primary School in Omagh have shown their support ahead of this weekends Tyrone Junior Final which will see Drumragh take on Clogher.
Now that the countdown has begun, whoever emerges with the Pat Darcy Cup on Saturday, the school celebrations will no doubt be exciting and memorable on Monday morning.
