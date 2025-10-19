Gildernew ensures repairs on ‘vital road’ following Storm Amy

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said he is continuing to engage with the relevant authorities over the closure of a road which links Benburb with Tullysaran.

The road was closed following damage to a bridge during Storm Amy.

“The closure of this route and the subsequent diversion in place is having a serious impact on our local community and businesses,” said The South Tyrone MLA.

Advertisement

“I am continuing to stay in contact with the relevant authorities and am pressing for repair works to begin as soon as possible.

“This is a vital road connecting south Tyrone with north Armagh, and I’ll continue to work with the local community and businesses to ensure it is reopened.”