Jaime marries music and majestic art in new exhibition

ECLECTIC styles of music has provided the inspiration for a brand new colourful and abstract art exhibition now on display at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Titled ‘Memory Fields’, the display of a wealth of stunning, vibrant landscapes painted beautifully using oils, is the pride and joy of its artist, Jaime McGlinn.

What’s more, the exhibition is also ‘interactive’, so guests are invited to bring along their headphones so they can scan in the QR code on their phone for each painting, and listen to the special tracks that so greatly influenced each piece of artwork.

Guests at the launch will also be entertained by live music performances by the cream of local musicians, including Matt McGlinn; Ciara Fox; Jerome McGlynn; and Mark ‘Boneyard’ McCausland.

Passion for painting

Based in Manchester, but born in Omagh, Jaime graduated from Ulster University with a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art many years ago, but his winding hands-on career took him to the construction sector.

However, after a long hiatus, Jaime returned to art at the start of lockdown, and found that his passion for painting had been reinvigorated.

While oil painting is his principal medium, Jaime – who hails from an Omagh family steeped in both music and visual art – also enjoys sketching and photography.

Jaime’s work hangs in the homes of many of the DJ’s whose music has served as his inspiration. He has also exhibited widely in Europe, with his worked displayed at the Saatchi Gallery in London and in galleries in France, Italy and Spain.

For more information on the artist, please check out Jaime’s website at ‘www.jaimespaintings2020.com’.

Jaime McGlinn’s latest exhibition, ‘Memory Fields’, will open tomorrow (Friday, May 20) in the Gallery of the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

The display will run until Saturday, June 4. It will be available to view during normal opening hours and current guidance to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 will be in place.

Please note: Booking is encouraged. You can do

this by visiting the Strule Arts Centre website at www.struleartscentre.co.uk.