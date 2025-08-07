Ladies league action resumes following All-Ireland success

The All-Ireland title celebrations will have to be put on hold rather quickly as the players return to what will be a hectic run in through all four divisions of the Canavan’s All County Leagues, which returns tonight (Thursday) with a full round across the four divisions.

St Macartans opted to face Coalisland at Augher without the services of their county contingent and despite a battling display they came up short as the Fianna pushed themselves into the top half of the Division One table.

Colleen McQuaid top scored with 0-11 and Cadhla McCarroll chipped in with a goal but it was the Fianna who richly deserved the win.

Youngster Cara McMoran was on hand to fire in 2-4 while Eadaoin Early and former county star Niamh Hughes also among the goals.

Trillick lead the way ahead of their meeting with the Mac’s and can take another massive step to a potential title if they can produce some of the form that has been a trademark of their season so far. Chloe McCaffrey looks set to miss several games despite a brief introduction at Croke Park.

Omagh who sit second welcome neighbours Cappagh who secured their first win of the season against relegation-threatened Fr Rocks. The St Enda’s welcome back several regulars to their side.

Level on points Dungannon take Errigal Ciaran to O’Neill Park and with both teams certainly showing some good form this could well be the game of the night. Moortown host Carrickmore while there’s a real relegation six pointer at Cookstown as fellow pointless side Cill Iseal face the hosts.

There’s another full round in Division One on Sunday that includes a meeting of the current top two Omagh and Trillick. Carrickmore head to Cill Iseal and Errigal host Fr Rocks as Dungannon play Cappagh.

Clonoe hauled themselves out of the Division Two drop zone as they edged a tense encounter against Gortin at Badoney by four points.

Once again it was the talisman Orlagh Gavin who led the scoring with an impressive 1-4. It proved to be a good performance from the Rahilly’s with Aoife O’Hagan and Briana Quinn delivering fine performances.

Kerrie McGlone and Kerrie McGarvey top scored for the Gortin outfit.

Loughmacrory maintained their promotion push as they swamped Ardboe.

Leah Gallagher excelled while Rossas didn’t manage a second half score. Bronagh Gallagher bagged 2-3 with further goals from Lucy McCullagh and Laura Duff on a good night for the Lough.

Badoney have a chance to close the gap on the leading pack when they face Aghyaran tonight.

There promises to be a thriller at Kildress with the visit of a currently unbeaten Loughmacrory who look on course for promotion.

A win over the Tones will leave them well placed while Beragh could do with a win against Moy as they only have three points from a possible twelve.

Dromore meet Edendork with the St Dympna’s in need of points while bottom of the table and Fintona have a tough double away to Ardboe and home to the Tones. The Rahilly’s return to the fray on Sunday at Aghyaran after a bye on Thursday.

There’s been a double round of games for several teams in Division Three.

Stabane have stormed ahead of the pack winning seven from seven with Castlederg second with another 100 percent record as they have five wins from five, their latest a big win at Stewartstown.

Castlederg bagged ten goals against Clann na nGael in their last outing with Laura McSorley top scoring for the St Eugene’s.

Donaghmore were also big scorers as they beat Rock with Emma Doyle, Emma Hegarty Natalie O’Hagan and Liza Mc Donnell on target alongside excellent performances from Anna Campbell, Niamh McCrystal and Tess Mc Donnell.

Tattyreagh enjoyed wins against Pomeroy and Clann na nGael.

Celie Rose Taggart , Courtney Mitchell, Emma Devlin and Sorcha Mullan have been key for the Tatts alongside Niamh and Ciara Harkin.

There’s a big parish derby tonight as the Tatts test themselves at Clanabogan Park against Drumragh while Strabane head to Donaghmore in the fixture of the round.

Drumquin, Naomh Eoghan and Galbally are the leading contenders in Division Four.

Naomh Eoghan pressed into second spot with a win at Owen Roes, Galbally go to Owen Roes and Drumquin head to the Kevin Barry’s while Naomh Eoghan head to McGirr Park on Sunday.