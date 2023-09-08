Late rally seals it for Trillick

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Trillick 3-15 Galbally 0-18

GOING into the final quarter at Donnelly Park it looked as though Galbally could upset the odds as they led by two points but two goals in the last six minutes turned the tide in favour of Trillick.

Conor Donaghy kicked six first half points for the Pearses with Ronan Nugent and Joseph Corrigan also on target, Lee Brennan, Ciaran Daly and Ryan Gray among the Trillick points. Just before halftime a mistake in the Galbally defence was punished by a Daly goal to leave it 1-8 to 0-10 at the break.

Galbally were the better side in the third quarter and points from Donaghy, Daniel Kerr and Corrigan had them in front. Brennan took his personal haul to 0-6 for the St.Macartans and after James Garrity got a crucial 54th minute goal Daly Tunney made sure of victory with a late major.

Massive win for Fianna

Loughmacrory 0-10 Coalisland 1-13

COALISLAND gave their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm on Friday evening when they made it back to back wins with a deserved victory away to Loughmacrory.

There was nothing between the sides in the first half and that was reflected on the scoreboard with the sides locked together on 0-5 apiece. Pauraic Meenagh and Dar Curran were among the Loughmacrory scorers with Sean Corr and Paddy McNeice on target for the Fianna.

Cormac O’Hagan swapped points with both Meenagh and Eoin McElholm before the visitors hit a purple patch. O’Hagan, McNeice, Corr and Plunkett Kane had points while they got an own goal after good work from Peter Heron. That burst proved decisive despite Loughmacrory points from Meenagh and Diarmuid Gallagher.

Donaghmore in trouble

Donaghmore 1-8 Omagh 1-15

DONAGHMORE have failed to record a win in their last six outings and the run couldn’t have come at a worse time for them as they go into their last game in relegation trouble after this defeat by Omagh.

The St.Patricks couldn’t have wished for a better start as Shea Hamill found the net after only four minutes. Omagh then took control with points from Ronan O’Neill, Conan Grugan and Callum Daly coupled with a Daniel McCrossan goal enabling them to lead 1-8 to 1-4 at the break.

Cormac McCann, Ronan Cassidy and substitute Conor Cush had second half points for the hosts but they were always chasing the game. Omagh took their scores when it really mattered to emerge comfortable winners with Grugan, Finbar Taggart, Enda McCaffrey and Daly among their points.

Clarkes well in control

Greencastle 1-8 Dungannon 3-19

GREENCASTLE’S hopes of avoiding the drop suffered another setback at the weekend when they were well beaten by a Dungannon side who look to be coming into form at just the right time.

To have had any chance of causing an upset Greencastle needed a good start to the contest but the opposite happened as Paul Donaghy and Paudie McNulty struck for early goals for the Clarkes. Mark Carson had a couple of points for the home side but efforts from Donaghy and the Cowan brothers Oisin and Sean had the visitors virtually out of sight at 2-9 to 0-4.

Sean Warnock got a second half goal for Greencastle with Conor Carson among their points but Dungannon were ruthless. Kevin Barker got their third major with Donaghy finishing with 1-7 to his name. A bad afternoon for the home side was complete late on when Enda McKenna was sent off.

St.Dympnas record emphatic win

Moortown 0-10 Dromore 2-15

MOORTOWN are another side who now can’t get out of the bottom two following the weekend’s results and they can have no complaints about the outcome here as they were well beaten by a Dromore side who are now top of the table.

The sides shared the opening four points via Ryan Kelly, Peter Devlin, Tiernan Sludden and Peter Teague before the St.Dympnas slipped into gear. A counter attack saw Niall Sludden place Aodhan O’Donnell for a goal and Tiernan Sludden and Sean McNabb tagged on points for a 1-7 to 0-5 interval lead.

Shea Lawn and Brian McLernon had the opening two points of the half to leave just a score between the sides but then a trio of Declan McNulty points was followed by a McNabb goal to leave Dromore in control. McLernon and Devlin had Moortown points but an Andrew McGrath brace as well as one from Oran Sludden left Dromore comfortable winners.

Errigal’s top four push continues

Errigal Ciaran 0-14 Carrickmore 0-13

ERRIGAL Ciaran made sure that their pursuit of a league semi final spot will go right down to the last game after they edged out neighbours Carrickmore at Dunmoyle.

The visitors have already their top four spot secured but they were determined to secure local bragging rights. It was Errigal Ciaran who edged the first half 0-8 to 0-6 thanks to points from Ruairi and Tommy Canavan, Niall Allison, Martin Penrose and Rory Donnelly on target for the St.Colmcilles.

Points were exchanged on the restart before the winners made a decisive break to go 0-13 to 0-8 in front thanks to Darragh and Ruairi Canavan as well as Odhran Robinson. Carrickmore battled back though with points from James Donaghy, Lorcan McGarrity and a brace from substitute Stephen Grogan but their efforts proved to be in vain.

Edendork are safe after dramatic finale

Edendork 1-18 Killyclogher 3-11

COUNTY duo Darren McCurry and Niall Morgan landed injury time points to give Edendork a priceless win at home to high flying Killyclogher for a result that preserves their top flight status for 2024.

The hosts had a dream start with a first minute Daire Conway goal and they added points from McCurry, Morgan and Stephen Corr. It was Killyclogher though who led at halftime thanks to goals from Mark Bradley and Mark Hayes coupled with points from Oisin McCann.

McCurry and Morgan along with Harry Og Conlon had second half points for the St.Malachys before Hayes got his second goal a minute into injury time. It looked like being the winner but Edendork had other ideas as McCurry first of all levelled before Morgan landed the priceless winner.

Eglish fightback guarantees victory

Eglish 2-10 Ardboe 1-11

WITH a dozen minutes left to play at Father Connolly Park on Monday night it looked as though Eglish’s battle for survival was going to go down to the final game but they staged a brilliant fightback against Ardboe to take the spoils and ensure their safety.

Caolan Muldoon gave Eglish a great start with an 8th minute goal and they greeted the short whistle in front by the minimum margin after Seamus Muldoon, Colm Byrne, David Mulgrew and Anthony Devlin had hit points for their respective sides.

Six minutes into the second half Jeimi Muldoon grabbed a goal for the Rossas and with Mulgrew and Daniel Quinn tagging on points they moved 1-11 to 1-6 in front. They failed to score again though as Eglish hit back with a Dillon Horsfield goal in the 48th minute before a trio of Seamus Muldoon points gained them a massive victory.