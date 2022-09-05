Lizz Truss announced as new Prime Minister

LIZ Truss has been announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party and will become the new Prime Minister.

The former Foreign Secretary was the favourite to take the top job after Boris Johnson resigned from his post in July.

She defeated the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, in a tightly contested leadership contest. Truss becomes Prime Minister at a turbulent time in Britain with the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The new PM will now put together her new cabinet and go to the Queen to ask for her permission to form the next government.