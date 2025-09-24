Major step forward for Castlederg development project

WORK has officially begun on the latest phase of a major development project in Castlederg.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, performed the formal turning of the sod to mark the beginning of works on Phase Two of the Derg Active projects.

Derg Active is an integrated economic, health and wellbeing initiative incorporating infrastructure at a number of key sites in the town to promote and encourage more active lifestyles.

The project is funded by the UK Government and Council with work on Phase Two split across four sites: Mitchell Park, the Diamond, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and Castle Park.

Phase one of the project was completed in 2024 and included a high-quality public realm space at the Diamond in the centre of the village, new play provision and lighting at the Castle Park and enhanced greenway connectivity at Dergview FC.

The Mayor was joined by members of the project team, local councillors and representatives from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to mark the milestone.

“I am absolutely delighted to see work beginning on these eagerly awaited works that will build on the critical community infrastructure improvements of Phase One,” said Mayor McHugh.

“The completed projects will provide state of the art playing space for GAA and soccer, further progress the green economic recovery of the town and build infrastructure to promote active and healthier lifestyles.

“I look forward to the completion of work on all four sites in the new year and the people of the Derg reaping all the associated benefits of accessing safe and modern facilities on their doorstep.”

Redeveloped works at Mitchell Park playing pitches will include a 3G floodlit games area to accommodate competitive standard soccer matches at all levels, a GAA junior sized pitch and mini-sized soccer pitches, suitable for youth football and recreational play.

The project will also include the construction of a coach education room and new pathways, soft and hard landscaping, street furniture and additional parking.

Improvements to the Castle Park site will include upgraded secondary pathways and new street furniture that complements the existing infrastructure.

Enhancements will also be made to the linkage from the town centre to the Castle Park facility along Park Road and minor improvements are also to be delivered at the entrance to the park, including design and options appraisals for the possible future installation of Public Toilets.

Work at the Derg Valley Leisure Centre will include an extension of the existing health suite to include and infra-red sauna and ice baths as well as upgrades to the steam room area,