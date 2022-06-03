Men apologise for involvement in Michaela McAreavey video

By Alan Rodgers

TWO men involved in the singing of a song glorifying the death of Michaela McAreavey have apologised for their actions and say they will write to the Harte and McAreavey families.

In a statement this lunchtime from JWB Consultancy, John Bell and Andrew McDade said that they want to ‘sincerely apologise’ for their involvement in the broadcasting and singing of a ‘vile’ chant.

“It is a matter of deep shame and regret that we became involved in the Facebook live publication of a video which included the singing of an offensive, vile and wholly abhorrent chant about the deceased Michaela McAreavey,” they said in the statement issued on their behalf.

“This Facebook live video was not streamed with the intent of broadcasting any offensive chants whatsoever, rather it was generally broadcasting from the room. However, whether broadcast or not, the relevant chants should never have been sung eiyther in public or private.

“We offer our sincerest and deepest apology to the Harte and McAreavey families and indeed to wider society for our actions which whilst fuelled by alcohol, can neither be mitigated or excused in any shape or form. Our apology is unequivocal and our acceptance of wrongdoing is absolute.

“The incident is not reflective of who we are as people, nor more importantly our respective family and friends. Several family members and friends have been subjected to online threats and abuse in recent hours due to our unacceptable actions. This is unfair and unwarranted; it is us and us alone who are responsible for our actions.

“I addition, this behaviour is unreflective of the Loyal Orders and the wider unionist and loyalist community.

“Whilst it is scant consolation for the hurt our actions have caused, we will write a formal letter of apology to the Harte and McAreavey families and make a confidential donation to a charity of their choice.”