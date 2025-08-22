Menary’s close to re-opening a store in Strabane

AFTER a three-year absence, Menary’s could be making a much-anticipated return to Strabane town centre, offering a potential boost to the local economy.

While excitement has been spreading on social media, the company this week confirmed to the Chronicle that not all legal paperwork is yet complete.

The store originally operated in Castle Street before relocating to Strabane Business Park, closing its doors in July 2022 alongside New Look and Peacocks. All three businesses had been operating in adjoining units which were demolished to make way for a new Lidl superstore.

However, if a deal can be finalised, the new branch is expected to be housed in the former Houseproud building in Abercorn Square. The furniture retailer recently vacated the flagship store, leaving café The Cherry Tree as the building’s sole trader.

Despite not all details being finalised, Menary’s have expressed delight at a prospective return.

Stephen McCammon, managing director at Menary’s, said, “After three years of searching for the right new home in Strabane we are delighted to have finally found what we hope will be the perfect location. As a building with the rich retail history of Linton and Robinson, we look forward to returning to Strabane.

“We stated very publicly we’d be back and over those three years we’ve come close a few times but never quite succeeded. Now, in partnership with a very proactive landlord, we are close to completing the legal process to allow us to get our shop fitting contractors on-site. This will be a bigger and better proposition than we offered at the Retail Park. At over 8,000 sq. it will house fashions, menswear, accessories, cookshop, linens and homewares departments…

“For now, our priority is to complete the legal process and to get on site in preparation for a re-opening just before Halloween.”

Cllr Paul Gallagher expressed delight at the news, commenting, “This is wonderful news for Strabane. Menary’s will come back to the town, bringing employment and much needed footfall back into the town centre.

“The store will retain a prime location which will only be enhanced once the Public Realm Scheme is completed, making it the central focal point to Strabane town centre. This is a great day for the parish!”