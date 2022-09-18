Motorcyclist left in critical condition after A5 collision

A motorcyclist has been left in critical condition following a serious two vehicle collision yesterday (Saturday) on the Curr Road – a section of the notorious A5, between Omagh and Ballygawley.

The Curr Road, Beragh, became the scene of yet another road traffic collision around midday when a motorcycle and a black Hyundai Tucson became involved the incident.

Along with other emergency services, an air ambulance was in attendance.

Police in Omagh are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sergeant Kilkey said, “The collision, which involved a motorcycle, and a black Hyundai Tucson, occurred shortly after midday on the Curr Road, Beragh, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.

“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Curr Road was closed for a several hours as officers carried out investigations at the scene, with diversions in place. It has since reopened to traffic.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”