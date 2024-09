FRIENDS and family of Aran Sheridan came together last week to present a cheque worth £35,000 to the charity that helped bring the Omagh man’s remains home after he died suddenly on a cycling holiday in Majorca last year.

Members of the Omagh Wheelers joined the wife, parents and siblings of Aran for an emotional evening in Omagh’s Coach Inn, where together they handed over a massive donation to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

After unrolling a huge, laminated cheque and emblazoning it with the grand total of £35,000, the kind and hard-earned offering was gratefully received by Colin Bell, the father of the 26-year-old Newry man in whose honour the charity was set up.

Those who congregated – many of whose connection to Aran was apparent by the Omagh Wheelers cycling kits they sported – sat down to break bread with one another, share memories of their departed friend, and give thanks to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for the financial and emotional support they offered the Sheridan family when tragedy struck in May of last year.

Addressing those who assembled, Omagh Wheelers chair, Joanne Gray, said, “I would like to welcome everyone to our presentation night in memory of our fellow member and great friend, Aran Sheridan.

“It is lovely to be here this evening together as a club, as we remember Aran.”

Joanne went on to describe the multitude of fundraising events which were undertaken to raise a sum of such staggering proportions.

AMAZING

“Tonight is the culmination of a lot of effort and many events,” she said.

“Tonight, the club would like to thank all the amazing people that contributed to all the fundraising efforts across the year.”

From June 29 to July 3, a group of 24 cyclists peddled over 400 miles from Mizen to Malin.

Earlier in the year, a table quiz was held in the Village Inn, hosted by Chase contestant Fabian McGlone and his sidekick Gerry McGurgan.

In February, the club raised money through their annual Valentine’s run.

Next up was March Madness – a challenge to see who could complete the most miles within the month.

Around the same time, Joan Potts, a long committed club member, ran a charity show jumping event with students from Drumragh Integrated College and other local post-primary schools.

And the list of contributions goes on and on.

One member raised money by doing the Majorca 312 Cycle Challenge. In May, with the help of Drumquin Wolfe Tones GAC and the Sheridan family, the club held a Breakfast Cycle. And a spinathon was held outside Asda in June.

NEVER-ending

The ‘thank you’ roll read seemed never-ending. Its length was testament to the love that people had for Aran, and of their eagerness to support those closest to him in their most desperate time of need.

“Everyone who helped oraganise any of the fundraisers, gave up their time, or donated money, gifts or materials, on behalf of the club, thank you so much. We couldn’t have done this without every single one of you,” concluded Joanne.

The evening was one of gratitude, reminiscence, celebration and quiet mourning.

Though Aran cannot be brought back, his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and the money raised and the people it goes onto help will form another important part of his life’s legacy.