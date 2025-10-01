Omagh man charged with breaching sexual offences court order

A 27-year-old man has been charged to court following reports of sexual offences in the Omagh area.
He has been charged with a number of offences including six breaches of a Sexual Offence Prevention Order (SOPO) and five counts of harassment.
He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.
