Omagh man jailed for machete attack three years ago

AN OMAGH man who almost severed a man’s hand with a machete was today jailed for four years.

Deon Fullen (23), previously from Slievecoole Park in Omagh but now living in Dungannon, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast. He previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a machete attack on October 16, 2022.

The victim became involved in an altercation with Fullen at a bar in Omagh, before walking two miles to Fullen’s home ‘looking for a fight’.

The victim and his father, Paul Brown, arrived and spoke with the defendant’s father before Fullen attacked them with a machete, causing lacerations to the victim’s wrist and fingers.

Whilst waiting for an ambulance, Paul Brown collapsed and died from a heart attack.

A court was previously told the victim’s left wrist was ‘nearly severed’ and fingers on his right hand were ‘hanging by the skin’.

The court was told that Mr Brown’s partner, Michele McCauley, is ‘lost’ without him, adding that the ‘life changing consequences’ has left her ‘lonely and sad’.

In a statement released after today’s sentencing, Ms McCauley said: “Losing Paul has destroyed my life, we had so many plans and we were so happy. Nothing will bring Paul back, but as far as I’m concerned, actions of what happened the night Paul lost his life were the cause of Paul’s death.

“I know after the post-mortem it was discovered that Paul had heart failure, but watching his son get attacked that night meant his emotions and stress levels were so heightened, resulting in Paul having a heart attack and losing his life.

“Nothing will change my mind on that; I continue to have to live my life broken-hearted and I will miss and love Paul forever.”

The victim’s mother added that Mr Brown’s death has left a hole in the family, and that his son has become withdrawn, suffering from poor mental health and sleep.

However, she added that things have improved following Fullen’s plea to the offence.

In mitigation for the defendant, provided by defence counsel Ian Turkington, Damien Halleron and solicitor Patrick Roche, the court heard Fullen was ‘genuinely remorseful’ for his actions and said he ‘wished to turn the clock back’.

They added that Fullen has a clear criminal record and a good employment history, citing references from his employer who described him as ‘hardworking and polite’.

Her honour, Madame Justice McBride assessed Fullen as not dangerous and the offence as having medium culpability.

Noting his guilty plea, Judge McBride sentenced Fullen to four years imprisonment, half to be served in custody and half on licence.

She told Fullen, “I hope you take this time in custody to reflect on your offending and substance use… returning to society as a good citizen.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller said: “The Brown family are today left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one, which followed on from a shocking and vicious attack on a family member. My thoughts are with them today.

“While, unfortunately, there is nothing that can undo the tragic events of that night, I can only hope that others will take heed of the devastating impact of such totally senseless acts of violence.”