Photo exhibit call for people of Omagh with disabilities

‘My Place and Space’ is the cheerful theme of an upcoming exhibition in Omagh, which will feature beautiful photographs snapped by people from the district with various disabilities to showcase their talents, and highlight the areas and items which make them feel happiest.

The exhibition is being hosted by Ferrmanagh and Omagh District Council, and will form part of the University of Atypical’s ‘Bounce Festival’ – the only festival in the North solely dedicated to the celebration and showcasing of arts created by deaf, disabled and neurodiverse creatives regionally.

The festival, now in its tenth year, continues to draw the most exceptional artists from across Tyrone and beyond; its fun-filled programme bringing together a dynamic mix of performance, workshops, music, dance, and visual arts. The deadline to take part in the ‘My Space and Place’ project is Monday, September – so get your entries in soon.

‘Happy and included’

Speaking about the programme, a council spokesperson said, Have you a place or item that best captures what makes you feel happier and more included?

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will be exhibiting the top 100 photographs captured by people with disabilities from October 7 to October 9 2022 at the Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen and Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, as part of the Bounce Festival.

“It is hoped that the project will help to showcase the creative talents of people with disabilities, as well as giving an insight into what can help improve people’s health and wellbeing.

“To enter the project, all you have to do is get your camera or phone, and capture your photo. Once you are happy with your image, please submit it to ‘disability@fermanaghomagh.com’, along with your consent form, by Monday, September 26.

“To find out more or to download a consent form, please visit: https://bit.ly/3SesCER”.

‘My Place and Space’ is being held in partnership with Bounce Festival and Derry & Strabane District Council, and is funded by the Public Health Agency, through the Access and Inclusion Programme.