Police investigating ‘racially-motivated’ attack on girl in Omagh

THE PSNI are investigating a violent attack on a schoolgirl in Omagh, which they believe was ‘racially motivated’.

The assault, which took place at the bus depot on Drumragh Avenue last Tuesday, was captured on video and later circulated widely online.

In the footage, the attacker can be heard using a racial slur while repeatedly punching and kicking the victim to the ground.

Advertisement

A police inspector said that they are treating the assault as a ‘racially motivated hate crime’.

Inspector Jack said: “The assault occurred on February 18 at a bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of the town.

“We are treating this report as a racially-motivated hate crime, and enquiries are ongoing.”

The inspector urged members of the public who have received the footage to refrain from circulating the video further.

“We are also aware of footage of this report circulating on social media and would ask the public to please refrain from sharing this content – and to permanently delete it if you have it in your possession,” he said.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1213 19/02/25.”