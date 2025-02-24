This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
  • 24 February 2025
Police say car seized in Coalisland was a ‘danger’ to the public
The car seized by police in Coalisland.
WeAre Tyrone - 24 February 2025
A car seized by police in Coalisland has been described as a ‘danger to the driver and other road users’.

The PSNI said the vehicle had no MOT or tax and was not covered by insurance.

It has now been impounded by police.

A police spokesperson said the was seized to ‘protect the public’.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for offenders who drive on our roads without insurance,” said the spokesperson.

“We will continue to take action against those who ignore the law. Together we can make Mid Ulster’s roads safer for everyone.”

