Poundland say two of its Tyrone stores will close on August 31

  • 1 August 2025
Poundland say two of its Tyrone stores will close on August 31
One of Poundland's two stores in Omagh will close at the end of the month.
POUNDLAND has confirmed two of its stores in Tyrone will close at the end of the month.

The stores at Main Street Shopping Centre in Omagh and Orritor Retail Park in Cookstown will cease trading on August 31.

It is part of a plan by the retailer to close 68 of its stores throughout the UK.

The closure of the local stores had been announced earlier this month, but no date had been outlined for their final day of trading.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said the closure programme has the intention of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

“When a store nearby closes, we understand how disappointing that is for customers, but nevertheless look forward to welcoming them to another Poundland store in the future.

“Work is underway to with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles.”

