The Sion Mills Preservation Trust will host a special presentation this week highlighting the importance of museums in preserving local history.

‘The Vital Role of a Museum in Celebrating Our Heritage’ will explore how Sion Mills Museum has played a crucial role in educating the public about the village’s past.

Since its opening a decade ago, the museum has provided valuable insight into Sion’s evolving community and infrastructure.

Through its collection of artefacts, texts and audio-visual materials, the museum has chronicled Sion’s physical, social, and cultural history.

The presentation will be delivered by Strabane native Roisin Doherty, curator of the Tower Museum in Derry and a member of the History and Heritage Group at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

The talk will take place at 7.30pm in the Heritage Education Centre at the Stables, followed by a guided tour of the museum.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided.