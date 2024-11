A WOMAN who stole almost £25,000 from her sister-in-law employer, who was seriously injured in the Omagh bomb, blamed her offending on a gambling addiction, Dunganon Crown Court has heard.

Earlier this year, Michelle Bowes (48), from Castleview Park, Omagh, pleaded guilty to stealing the funds while in a position of trust on dates between September 1, 2021 and November 18, 2022.

The defendant had been employed at Omagh Music Academy, which was established by here sister-in-law Claire Bowes, who was seriously injured by shrapnel in the Omagh Bomb and was left blind aged just 15.

At her sentencing hearing this morning, she was told to pay back the stolen money within two weeks or face imprisonment.

The court heard how Bowes, who was working as a secretary at the Omagh Music Academy, had accessed the company account to lift funds for her own usage.

Over a period of 14 months, between September 2021 and November 2022, Bowes had stolen £24,207.50 to fund a gambling addiction.

The theft was only discovered when she came to the music school ‘distressed and upset’ and admitted the thefts to her sister-in-law.

When telling Claire of her offending, she provided two written letters of confession.

The defendant later attended Omagh police station for a voluntary interview and made a “full and frank” admission to the offence.

Defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan said that the offence was committed in the context of Bowes’ gambling addiction, but highlighted that her family, who were in attendance, were her support network.

However His Honour Judge Richard Greene said that the breach of trust, both as an employee and a family member, alongside the prolonged duration of theft from a small business met the custody threshold.

Judge Greene also noted that while a lot of Bowes’ family were present, her brother, who is married to Claire, was not, adding that this offending has impacted her relationships with her family.

Noting that the offending was not ‘sophisticated’ and that full restitution was ready to be made, Judge Greene sentenced Bowes to 14 months imprisonment, which was suspended for two years.

However he added that if restitution was not paid within two weeks that the custodial sentence would be imposed.