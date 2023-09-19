This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Sproule appointed as interim Dergview boss

  • 19 September 2023
Sproule appointed as interim Dergview boss
Ivan Sproule returns to the side line on a temporary basis
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 19 September 2023
1 minute read

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY