Sproule appointed as interim Dergview boss

DERGVIEW has appointed Ivan Sproule as the interim first team manager following the departure of Tommy Canning.

Canning resigned following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Ards – a sixth defeat in seven matches since the start of the season.

Former NI international Sproule has previous experience of managing the club in the Championship and was happy to step into the role until the club finds a permament replacement.

He said, “The club obviously approached me and I know the situation they are in.

“The next appointment for the club is a vital one, so with me coming in its giving the club time and space to make the right apointment.

“I have been in the hotseat before at Dergview and I know what it takes. I know the requirements. Basically my job is to come in and steady the ship and try and get as much out of the players that are there, in what is a short space of time.

“It’s always a privilege to manage this club and I’ll give it all I have got and hopefully leave it in good shape for the next man stepping in. It’s my hometown club and I’ll never see them stuck.”

Sproule’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s basement clash at home to Knockbreda. He will be assisted by former player Colin Robinson.

During a professional career of almost 10 years played for Hibernian, Bristol City and Ross County among others before returning home to join Linfield.

The club has invited applications for the post of first team manager. The deadline for applications is Friday.