Storyteller to address local history meeting

THE Rock and District Historical Society wish to welcome members of the public along to a special presentation from Brendan Gormley this Thursday (November 9).

The presentation, which will be entitled ‘Folk Tales from the Sperrins’, will highlight the role of storytelling in the Sperrins region, from education to entertainment, with a few special stories thrown in for those in attendance.

Hailing from the Glenelly Valley, Brendan Gormley is a local historian, archaeologist, folklorist and storyteller with a strong focus on the Sperrins.

The presentation will start at 8pm in the Old School in the Rock.

In recent months, the Rock and District Historical Society have hosted numerous most informative presentations.

Their last one was in October and featured Sebastian Graham who gave a talk on ‘The 1760s Oakboy Protests in Ulster’.

The Rock and District Historical Society also wish to offer their thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2023-2024 programme season.