Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Neill 9th June 2025. Peacefully at hospital, David George, 177B Favour Royal Road, Augher. Devoted husband of Jennifer, loving son of the late George and Margaret, dearly loved brother of Elizabeth and Ruth, brother-in-law of Des and much loved uncle. Funeral service in St Mark’s Parish Church, Augher at 2 p.m. on Thursday 12th June 2025, followed by interment in Augher Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in David’s memory payable to St Mark’s Parish Church C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle. “I will lift up my eyes to the hills from whence cometh my help”

The death has taken place June 4th 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa of Sean Mc Gavigan – formerly of Strabane. Beloved husband of Irene, much loved father of Glen (Sandra) and Lee, dearly loved son of the late Roisin and George Mc Gavigan and brother of Terry, Niall, Elizabeth, Una, Damien, Roisin, Camilla, Francis and the late Veronica, Brian and Michael. Requiem Mass will take place in St Augustas Church, Pretoria on Friday June 13th at 11a.m. Memorial Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount on Wednesday 18th June at 10a.m. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Memorial Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McCullagh Patrick Joseph (PJ) Gortin and Letterkenny, June 3rd, 2025. Passed peacefully under the compassionate care of Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny. Funeral on Friday 13th June 2025 at 11am at St Patrick’s Church, Gortin, followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery. Son of the late Patrick and Alice McCullagh. Beloved father of Nathaniel and Siobhan and grandfather of Rory, Mia, Edith and Felicity. Brother of Nuala (McSherry) and predeceased by twin brother Sean and sister Maeve. Sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide family circle. May he Rest In Peace. St Patrick pray for him.

Taggart Omagh 9th June 2025 Jim R.I.P. Peacefully in Knockmoyle Care Home. Beloved son of the late Mary Mc Guigan, dear brother of Teeny Mullan, Bernie Mimna and Kathleen Maguire. Now reposing in Maguires Funeral Home 21 Aghnamoyle Rd BT78 5JX. Tuesday from 12 noon-9pm. Leaving Funeral Home Wednesday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Knockmoyle. Deeply regretted by his sisters, nephews and entire family circle. Padro Pio Pray for Him.

Mullin Jude, Trillick, Co Tyrone, (formerly of 28 Badoney Road, Trillick, BT78 3SQ) died peacefully on Monday 9th June 2025 in the Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Therese née McCormick. Treasured father of Conall and Laoise. Much loved son of the late Hugh and Catherine. Cherished brother Mark, Mary Dillon (Paul) and Margaret Prior (Declan). Son in law of Anne McCormick and the late Peter. Brother in law of Martin (Joe). Jude’s wake will take place in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 4pm until 10pm on Wednesday 11th June 2025. Home House Strictly Private at all times. Jude will leave his late residence at 10.25am on Thursday 12th June 2025 for 11am requiem Mass in St. Macartan’s Church, Trillick, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Alternatively, the Mass may be viewed via the Kilskeery Parish Webcam on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/trillick. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Heart, Chest & Stroke c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. For who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Jude will travel from the Badoney Road, along the Effernan Road, Main Street and the Kilskeery Road, to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brother, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.