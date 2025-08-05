Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Margaret BOSTON 3rd August 2025. Peacefully at Oakmont Lodge Care Home. Late of Moy, Co Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of the late Doff Boston and much-loved mother of Richard, Alan and the late Michael. Devoted and adored grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to take place at St James Parish Church, Moy, Co Tyrone on Tuesday 12th August 2025 at 10:30am, followed by a private family committal at Roselawn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations may be sent if desired to Marie Curie c/o S. Clarke and Son Funeral Directors, 64 Newtownards Road, Bangor, BT20 4DR. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family circle.

Hamilton (6 Killymaddy Knox, Dungannon) August 3rd 2025. Kevin, loving partner of Paula McBride, dear father of Dáithí and Dáire, beloved son of Colm and Margaret and much loved brother of Karen (Lambe), Orla (Owens), Erin and Kim. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

SHANNON – August 4th, 2025, late of Castle Grove, Castlecaulfield, John Ernest, father of Gary, Gillian, Philip, Clive and Joanne, loving Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother, son of the late Hartley and Margaret and dear friend of Margaret. Funeral strictly private at his own request. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Home on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th August from 7 – 9 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Evora Hospice Care, (formerly Southern Area Hospice Services), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk Will be lovingly remembered by the Family and all the Family Circle.

The death has occurred of Peggy Foley Peacefully at Brooklands Lodge Care Home, Derry. Late of 92, St. Dympna’s Road, Dromore and formerly of 6, Dreenan Road, Castlederg. Much loved mother of Kathleen (Eddie), Eamon, Ann and Martin (Gunita), loving granny of her 6 grandchildren and the late Michael and great-granny of her many great-grandchildren, dearest sister of Aggie. Reposing at her late home (92, St. Dympna’s Road, Dromore). (In keeping with Peggy’s wishes, the house is strictly private). Funeral from her late home on Tuesday 5th August at 1 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Hunter August 3, 2025 (peacefully) at Drapersfield House Nursing Home, James Ronald (Ronnie), 146 Orritor Road, Cookstown, beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Philip and the late Dawn, dearest father-in-law of Sandra, treasured granda of Elisha, Kim, Faye, Dan and Bobbi and dear brother of Des. House strictly private. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, 5 August, 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Derryloran Parish Church on Wednesday, 6 August at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to N.I. Hospice c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Resting where no shadows fall.