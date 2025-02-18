Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

WILKINSON, (née BARBOUR) February 14th, 2025 MARY ANN (MARION) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital late of Hillcrest Care Home and formerly of 8 Coronation Cottage, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Charles, devoted mother of Iris (George), Jean (Clarence) and Trevor (Heather), a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home today (Monday) from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Marion will be held in Cappagh Parish Church on Tuesday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cappagh Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “At Peace.”

REID (Macauley) – 10th February 2025, (suddenly in New York) Sarah Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of Darren, Clairefield Grange, Killyman, Dungannon. Devoted and loving mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine and daughter-in-law of Harold and Olive, sister-in-law Judith and Charline (Eglish, Dungannon). Everyone welcome at the Macauley family home, 20 Seafin Lane, Ballyroney, Banbridge BT32 5ET. Funeral from Sarah’s parents residence (as above) on Wednesday 19th at 11.00am, followed by Service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church, Dungannon, arriving approx. 2.30pm, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. ‘Forever with the Lord’ 1 Thess. 4 v 17

The death has taken place February 16th 2025 at his home of Raymond Kirk 35 ‘The Bungalow’, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Clady. Beloved husband of Lilian, much loved father of Aine and Sheila, dearly loved grandfather of Luke, Jack, Andrew and Hannah, great grandfather of Maya and Amber Grace and father in law of Martin and brother of the late Pat, Seamus, Sylvester, Joseph and Hugh. Reposing at his home on Monday (February 17th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (February 19th) at 11a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11.30a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren great grandchildren son in law and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Diabetic Association c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

The death has taken place February 16th 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Lorna Kildea 39 Olympic Drive, Strabane. Beloved partner of Justin, much loved mother of Gary, dearly loved daughter of Ann and the late John Kildea and sister of John, Kevin, Roddy, Linda and Hazel. Reposing at her home on Monday (February 17th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (February 19th) at 9a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 9.30a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing partner, son, mother, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass/Service can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

REID, (née ARMSTRONG) formerly Bond, February 16th, 2025 SARAH MAUDE Peacefully in her 100th year at Knockmoyle Nursing Home and late of 14 Castle Place, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, devoted mother of Will, Joan, Ruth, Sandra, Hazel, David and Melva, mother-in-law of Ruby, Geordie, Leslie, Thelma, Chris and the late Sammy and Alistair, a cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sarah will be held in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Dromore on Wednesday at 2:00pm followed by committal adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Columba’s Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

McClenaghan Elizabeth Ann, 52 Cavey Road, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, February 15th 2025 peacefully at Corkhill Care Centre surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Brendan, dearly beloved mother of Claire (Patrick Moxon) and Eddie (fiancée Dympna). Much loved grandmother of Caolan and Darragh and dear sister of Mary (O’Neill), Philomena (Bradley), Martin Gerard, John, Alphonsus, Anthony, Dominic, Hugh, Trea (Rafferty), Clare (Henry) and the late Alexander RIP. Funeral arrangements later. Family home strictly private please.