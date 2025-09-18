BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Tools stolen from vehicles in Coalisland area

  • 18 September 2025
POLICE in Coalisland are appealing for information following the theft from a vehicle in Derrytresk.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector McNeill said, “It was reported to police shortly before midday on Wednesday 16th September that tools had been stolen from inside a work vehicle.

“This is believed to have happened sometime between 10:00pm on Tuesday and 7:00am on Wednesday. The tools stolen are worth a substantial amount of money.

“I would ask anyone with information, who may have possibly witnessed this or may have video footage, dash-cam or otherwise of this theft to contact police on 101 quoting reference 575 16/09/35.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Should you wish to make a report anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

