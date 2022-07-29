Top Hairdressers in Omagh

With so many talented hairdressers in the local Omagh area it can be difficult to know who to choose and trust. We have compiled a list of the best hair dressers in the local area to make this decision easier for you.

Honey Hair and Beauty

“Honey is home from home, come into us in your pjs if you wish and we will make you feel like you’re part of the gang, with a prosecco or coffee in hand.

It’s a rarity if you’re not leaving the salon with a smile on your face from all the banter (and not to mention our great services).

I started up Honey on my own, but my girls have helped form the business it is today and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I and my girls work tirelessly to accommodate clients as much as possible we go above and beyond and for that, to me that makes us a salon that stands out.”

Address- 17a Market Street BT781EE Omagh

Phone- 07703612030

Website- https://www.facebook.com/Honey-hair-and-beauty-salon

Hi-tec Hair Salon

“Hi-tec a popular and well established hair salon situated on 46 Brookmount Road. During your visit to the salon you can avail of of on-site parking, complimentary tea/coffee menu and current magazines.

You will be looked after by our highly qualified and reputable team who have won many prestigious awards who continually update their skills to ensure you can achieve current and on trend looks.

Hi-tec have sourced and use only the best products for in salon and your home care regime and will be happy to advise you with a no obligation to buy policy,

You will receive 5 start treatments at Hi-tec at an affordable price which we are very aware of during the current climate and off discounts and on-going loyalty cards to thank you for your business.

Visit www.hitechair.co.uk to view our services, prices and online shop.”

Address- 46 Brookmount Rd, Omagh, Co. Tyrone

Phone- 02882247863

Website- https://hitechair.co.uk/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/Hi-tec-Hair-Salon-Omagh

Priscilla Ivy Hair Uni Sex Salon

Priscilla is celebrating 16 years of business in her lovely salon, where all colour services are available. At Priscilla Ivy Hair a range of stock is available, including, alfaparf, olaplex, ghd and cloud nine. In addition to this, Beauty Works extensions are available to order and clients can book consultation appointments.

Priscilla offers wedding hair and call out services are also available to make your special day even more special.

Client safety is always a top priority, therefore ammonia free products are offered to any client who is allergic.

When in Priscilla Ivy Hair you will always receive a top quality service from highly trained professionals.

Free WiFi is available so you can sit back, relax and enjoy getting pampered.

Address- 70 Market St, Omagh BT78 1EL

Phone- 02882259911

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/Priscillasforhair

Studio 17 Hair Boutique

“Located in the heart of Omagh with lots of parking available on our doorstep. We specialise in enhancing hair, be it balayage, foils, treatments or extensions. We can cater to all needs, using only salon exclusive brands i.e. Alfaparf, Wella and Beautyworks.

We offer a luxury experience with our recliner backwash chairs, selection of refreshments and highly experienced staff.

Our stylists each have their own niche. Aimée delivers the most seamless balayage, Amy’s bridal party styles are the best in town, Anita’s blowdrys last for days and our junior Aoife will ‘wash your worries away!”