BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Tummery Road closed following road traffic collision

  • 16 June 2025
Tummery Road closed following road traffic collision
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 16 June 2025
Less than a minute

THE Tummery Road, Dromore, is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision which occurred this eventing.

Police and emergency service colleagues continue to remain at the scene.

In a statement, a press officer has advised motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Fintona man jailed for steaing from Good Samaritan Van abandoned in Tyrone village at end of police pursuit Omagh ‘one of the safest places to live’ in the North

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn