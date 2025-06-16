Tummery Road closed following road traffic collision

THE Tummery Road, Dromore, is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision which occurred this eventing.
Police and emergency service colleagues continue to remain at the scene.
In a statement, a press officer has advised motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey’.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)