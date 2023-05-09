Two men arrested over Omagh security alert are released

TWO men from the Omagh and Strabane areas who were arrested following the security alert in Omagh on Saturday night have been released without charge.

The father and son, who are both originally from Omagh, were taken to the Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Republican Sinn Fein condemned their arrests which they described as being a case of ’round-up the usual suspects.’

The PSNI said that the two, aged 56 and 29, were arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives invesitgation the vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert.

They said that the investigation into the incident is continuing.