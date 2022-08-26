Underpaid posties form picket lines across the county

POSTAL workers formed picket lines across the county this morning (Friday) as they commenced the first of four days of strike action over this month and next.

The strike, initiated by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), is due to a dispute over pay and pensions.

It began this morning and will be followed by further action on Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.

Today, Post Office and Royal Mail staff, joined by some of their union colleagues from BT Open Reach, took part in the industrial action outside depots in Omagh, Strabane and Dungannon.

Workers from the three organisations are calling for a pay rise: They say members who were lauded as ‘key workers’ throughout the pandemic are now facing a pay cut in real terms.

Speaking with We Are Tyrone, Andrew McFarland, a CWU rep and ‘postie’ from Omagh, highlighted the fact that bosses have received substantial pay increases, while workers face energy price hikes and a general cost of living crisis.

“We were ‘key workers’ during the pandemic,” said Andrew, “but we aren’t being treated like that now.”

Andrew said that the strikers in Omagh this morning got the impression that they have the backing of the public.

“People were driving past and beeping, and, frankly, it feels like people have had enough of this system where the workers are the ones that keep losing out.”

In addition to the strike action, there will also be a rally at Belfast City Hall at 1pm on Wednesday, August 31.

The Consumer Council have advised the public to take into account the disruption caused by strike action when using postal services in the coming weeks.

Michael Legg, head of Postal Services said they wanted consumers to plan ahead, consider their needs as to whether they need to post over the strike period and let the recipient know if urgent outgoing mail is being sent.

He is also encouraging consumers to speak to senders about alternatives if they are expecting urgent and important mail in relation to things such as medical appointments, prescriptions, benefit letters and bills.

The Consumer Council is recommending concerned postal consumers to keep in contact with Royal Mail to get regular updates on the situation via their website. Consumers can contact Royal Mail customer services on 03457 740 740. Lines are open Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 8am-6pm and Sunday 9am-4pm