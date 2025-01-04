President of Omagh Music Society passes away

Omagh Music Society (OMS) has paid a heartfelt tribute to its late president who passed away in Omagh Hospital’s Palliative Care Unit yesterday (Friday).

News of the death of Margaret Mitchell BEM has sent a wave of sadness across the county town.

Leading the tributes to the much-loved lady online was Omagh Music Society (OMS), with whom Mrs Mitchell was an influential member since the group’s formation.

In a post on social media OMS said, “We are deeply saddened to hear that our President Margaret Mitchell BEM passed away this morning.

“As you will know Margaret has been with OMS since its inception in a singing capacity, as an office bearer on the committee and latterly as our president. She will be greatly missed. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Margaret’s family circle at this time.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”