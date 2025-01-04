President of Omagh Music Society passes away

Omagh Music Society (OMS) has paid a heartfelt tribute to its late president who passed away in Omagh Hospital’s Palliative Care Unit yesterday (Friday).
News of the death of Margaret Mitchell BEM has sent a wave of sadness across the county town.
Leading the tributes to the much-loved lady online was Omagh Music Society (OMS), with whom Mrs Mitchell was an influential member since the group’s formation.
In a post on social media OMS said, “We are deeply saddened to hear that our President Margaret Mitchell BEM passed away this morning.
Margaret Mitchell (Nee Campbell) was the beloved wife of the late Dr Haldane Mitchell and loving mother of Suzanne (Dominic Spalding), Angus (Clare) and Fergus (Christine). She was also the much loved granny of Ruby, Rowan, Imogen and Saul, and the dear sister of Denzil, Kenneth and the late David.
Family and friends welcome to call at her Kevlin Lodge residence on Saturday (12pm – 4pm) and Sunday (12pm – 4pm).
Her funeral service will take place in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Monday at 2pm, followed by private cremation.
