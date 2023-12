THE search operation for missing Strabane man Patrick McColgan has now been stood down after his remains were recovered yesterday (Saturday, December 23).

The 33-year old was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at 8.30pm on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Patrick was described as 5ft 11 inches tall and of medium build with short dark hair.

When Patrick was last seen he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

A large search operation took place across the week involving Partrick’s family and friends along with officers from the PSNI and volunteers from Community Rescue Service (CRS).

A spokesperson for CRS said, “On Tuesday, searches also continued in the Strabane area with CRS volunteers carrying out their tasks as planned.

“As CRS teams searched their assigned areas they were joined by our colleagues from Foyle Search and Rescue who were assisted by volunteers from Stabrane Kayakers who searched local rivers.

“We regret to inform you that around midday, a CRS search team located a body believed to be that of the missing person.

“The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the missing person at this saddest of times.”