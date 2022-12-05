Search for missing teenager is suspended

A SEARCH for the teenager who went missing after attending a social event in Fintona at the weekend has been suspended.

Matthew McCallan (15) from Dungannon and with strong connections to Carrickmore, was last seen at around 2am on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people had been taking part in the search for a second day. They were based at the Church of Ireland Hall on the Ecclesville Road.

The PSNI and Search and Rescue also carried out searches.

But earlier volunteers were recalled from roads around the Fintona area and in Seskinore where the searches have been focused.

It came as the PSNI also closed off the main Tattyreagh Road into Omagh.