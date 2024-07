AN elderly man who died in tragic circumstances on his farm near Dromore will be laid to rest tomorrow (Wednesday).

Harold Gilmore, whose farm is located on the Fintona Road, passed away on Saturday evening.

It is understood, Mr Gilmore died following an incident while working with livestock.

A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harold will be held in Dromore Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard.

The deceased was well known throughout the farming fraternity and beyond.

West Tyrone DUP Assembly Member Tom Buchanan has expressed his deep shock and sadness at the unexpected and tragic death of Mr Harold Gilmore.

“I have known Harold for many years and always found him to be a very pleasant, hard-working gentleman. He was well known and highly respected throughout the community,” Mr Buchanan said.

“The tragic circumstances in which he passed away while working with livestock, highlights once again the dangers associated with farm businesses and especially livestock.

“This is a real tragedy for Harold’s immediate family and wider family circle and has stunned the entire community, who I know will give the family much needed support at this sad time.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to Harold’s family at this time of great loss and assure them of my prayerful support.”