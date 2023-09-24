Tyrone child dies after hit-and-run in Bundoran

Gardaí said the State Pathologist had been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at Sligo Hospital.

An appeal for witnesses has been issued and Gardaí are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

The Gardaí have also asked that anyone who has video footage, including dash cam, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road at the time of the crash to make it available to them.

A Garda spokesman said, “Gardaí at Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run traffic collision in County Donegal on Saturday, September 23.

“Shortly after 9:20pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Atlantic Way, Bundoran. The pedestrian, a boy aged nine years, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

“The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene. Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward. Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road and the general area at the time, to make it available to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 074 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.