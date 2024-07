A MAN in his seventies has died in tragic circumstances on his farm near Dromore.

Harold Gilmore, whose farm is located on the Fintona Road, passed away on Saturday evening.

It is understood Mr Gilmore died following an incident while working with livestock.

In a statement, the PSNI said, “Police attended a report of a sudden death at the Fintona Road area of Dromore on Saturday, July 20. Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The deceased was well known throughout the farming fraternity and beyond. Former councillor Bert Wilson said the local community had been left reeling by news of Mr Gilmore’s tragic passing.

“It’s an awful tragedy,” he said.

“It’s really sad for the entire family connection. Harold has farmed for a lifetime, and, while he was in his mid seventies, he was in good health.

“This incident reminds us all of the many dangers of farming.”