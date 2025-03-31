This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Air Ambulance responds to emergency in Beragh

  • 31 March 2025
Air Ambulance responds to emergency in Beragh
A crew from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was sent to the incident in Beragh today. File photo
WeAre Tyrone - 31 March 2025
The Air Ambulance responded to an incident in Beragh this afternoon.

An emergency crew from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland arrived at the scene at Main Street around 2pm.

Other emergency crews were already at the scene. It is believed they were treating a man who had taken ill.

There are no further details yet about the incident.

 

