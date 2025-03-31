Air Ambulance responds to emergency in Beragh

The Air Ambulance responded to an incident in Beragh this afternoon.
An emergency crew from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland arrived at the scene at Main Street around 2pm.
Other emergency crews were already at the scene. It is believed they were treating a man who had taken ill.
There are no further details yet about the incident.
