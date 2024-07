A LOCAL man who devoted much of his life to serving at Knock Shrine has died unexpectedly at his home not far from the place of pilgrimage where he spent so much of his time.

Eamon O’Neill, originally from Omagh, passed away earlier this week, much to the sadness of his friends and family, especially his three children Karl, Kevin and Suzanne.

The son of Eddie O’Neill, owner of a well-known drapery on George’s Street, Omagh, Eamon was said to be a ‘pleasant, quiet and unassuming man’.

He grew up with his mother and father in their home, just off the Hospital Road.

When, in later years, Eamon’s mother’s health began to decline, he took her to live with him at his house in Knock.

She eventually passed away in Sligo hospital, before being returned to St Mary’s Cemetery in Killyclogher, where she was buried beside her husband.

It is expected that the same grave will be reopened on Saturday morning, whereupon Eamon will rejoin his mother and father.

Local man and pilgrimage leader, Paddy McGowan, paid a warm tribute to Mr O’Neill.

“Since hearing the sad news, I have been speaking to people from Knock, and they all say the same thing; nobody did more for Knock Shrine than Eamon O’Neill.

“His devotion was unrivalled. When it came to putting in work and sacrificing time to the Shrine, no single person, they told me, was Eamon’s equal,” said Paddy.

Mr McGowan recalled getting to know Eamon when he was a young man.

“He was a man of a quiet nature. He was someone of few words, but always nice.”

During the decades he spent in Mayo, Eamon worked in several banks, earning an income to keep his home and family.

However, his life was largely one of vocation; defined by the time, attention and energy he gave to the sacred site where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared in 1879.

Mr McGowan added, “People here might not be so familiar with the name Eamon O’Neill these days, but he was very popular in Knock. Everybody knew him as a great man.

“He became a part of life down there. He was part of the fabric of the place.”