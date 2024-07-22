Agonising nerve pain forces Omagh musician to retire

A local musician and guitar teacher has been told by experts that a serious neurological condition which has ‘destroyed his life’ was most likely brought about by a Covid-19 vaccination.

For decades, Larry Lowe has been widely-regarded as one of Omagh’s finest guitarists and most influential teachers.

Through music, he has touched the lives of countless students and infinite gig-goers and fans.

Recently, though, due to a degenerative neurological condition that doctors believe was triggered by a Covid-19 booster jab, Larry was forced to announce that his days of playing and tutoring are behind him.

This week, the Omagh man spoke with the UlsterHerald to discuss his condition, career and the parts that family and music continue to play in his life.

“Before I start, I wish to emphasise that I have never been ‘anti-vax’ or ‘anti-anything’, preferring instead to conform to the interests of the greater good. In accordance with this loose personal philosophy, I took three Covid-19 vaccinations; the third of which has managed to destroy my life,” began Larry.

Three years ago, Larry was healthy, active and fit. He was rarely ill, and ran 10k most days.

Working full-time as a college lecturer in South West College, Omagh, said he lived a ‘simple, happy and content life’.

“My wife is named Gini, and we have two children, James (21) and Ellen (19). We had a great family relationship.

“We enjoyed listening to and playing music together, and spending quality time at home.

“I was also heavily involved – through my music – with local charities, often raising money for cancer and other worthy causes.

“I love music, and, some might say, am an accomplished guitarist, being an Associate of the London College of Music. Prior to the Covid-19 vaccines, I recorded my own album, and was part of a band with Piero McGartland and Dean McCombe.

“We were known as ‘The Brothas’.”

‘Distant memory’

“But this is all a distant memory for me now,” said Larry. “I am no longer able to enjoy my life as I used to.

“I totally rely on my wife and extended family to help me with basic tasks. I can no longer work. I am housebound most days, and I cannot run anymore. Indeed, even walking is now exhausting for me.

“Every day, I am crippled by pain and unendingly beset by shock-like attacks in my head and face.

“My mental health, too, has suffered incalculably.

“Based on the opinions and testimony of local, regional and national medical professionals, the traumatic assault at the core of this can be traced back to December 2021, when I was administered a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.”

In a letter dated July 27, 2023, Larry’s patient report from St Thomas’ Hospital, London, reads as follows, “Mr Lowe has tried all conventional and some non-conventional treatments for his pain and associated symptoms.

“Furthermore, the fact that his symptoms all started within days of the Covid-19 booster vaccine in December 2021 makes it highly-likely that they can be attributed to this.”

It goes on to describe Larry’s condition as ‘Painful Trigeminal Sensory Neuropathy Secondary to Covid-19 Vaccine, with Clinical Features of Small Fibre Sensory Neuropathy’.

Over the weeks that followed the injection, light tingling developed into chronic pain all over the right-hand side of Larry’s face.

“This was then – and still is – accompanied by frequent electric shock-like attacks that render me unable to function in any normal capacity.”

Larry went from having 20-to-30 attacks a day to now experiencing one every 20 minutes.

“Unfortunately, my symptoms only seem to be spreading, degenerating and being joined by new ones,” he said.

Unwilling to watch her husband wait one-to-six years to be seen by an NHS neurologist, Gini arranged a private appointment with a top consultant in Lisburn.

Rigorous medical investigations ensued. Larry was diagnosed, prescribed serious medication, re-diagnosed, prescribed more, medication, and sent for innumerable treatments…

However, nothing has worked.

“The only two things that have stayed the same since this all began… is that things keep getting worse. Every expert seems to agree that my nerve injury and subsequent disablement was caused purely by the Covid-19 vaccination,” said Larry.

Temporary paralysis

Today, Larry has to wear a face cover – which he said resembles a ski-mask – because direct exposure to bright light can be extremely painful and cause temporary paralysis.

“Between the incapacitating effects of chronic pain, the loss of sensation and feeling in my face and mouth, the endless crippling attacks, my reduced mobility, my mental health, my inability to sleep, my diet, my professional life, my family life, my incapacity to work, my social life and my overall fitness, my entire world has been absolutely dismantled.

“To make matters worse, my progressive deterioration shows no sign of improvement.

“In February, St Thomas’ Hospital confirmed that all investigations and treatment have now been exhausted, and delivered the devastating news that I will remain severely disabled for the remainder of my life.”

From this position of grave misfortune, Larry took a moment to thank those who have been there for him, both in sickness and health.

“I have reluctantly been forced to retire from my work at South West College, where I had lectured since summer of 2000.

“I know I have – even in some small way – helped many young people achieve their dreams.

“The staff in the college worked tirelessly to accommodate me and I will never forget their support.

“The help I have had from my dear wife, Gini, has been absolutely incredible.

“I know that I would have given up all hope of a cure by now only for her.

“However, she works tirelessly behind the scenes, reaching out to centres across the globe for some glimmer of optimism.

“That, however, is only scratching the surface of her daily struggles.

“I don’t know where I’d be without her.

“In terms of my love affair with music, I thank Piero and Dean, who have been of great support and distraction. We hope someday to let the world hear our last project, ‘Prognosis Psychosis’.

“I know that I will never sing again, but guitar-based rock ‘n’ roll music still means the world to me, my friends and my family.

“Finally, thanks to my consultant neurologist. The staff of Grange Family Practice in Omagh have been above and beyond amazing, for both Gini and I. They are among the best in the country.

“I especially want to commend Dr Ronan Harte for his endless quest for something to make my days more bearable.

“You are the kindest, most professional gentleman, and I will be forever grateful – thank you.”