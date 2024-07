A MOTHER of three from Strabane has said that she may be made homeless if the Housing Executive cannot find her a new home.

Lucinda McCauley (34), who currently lives in Lisnafin Park was told last week by her landlord that she would need to move out of the house due to the property being put up for sale.

However, after contacting the Housing Executive Ms McCauley was told that she did not have enough points to qualify for a home and that she should ‘seek support from her family’.

Lucinda told the Chronicle that if she does not receive a house she may be forced to live on the streets.

“I don’t have any other options. I have no place to go,” said the local woman, who is also currently pregnant. “It is just me and my three boys. If I don’t get a house by the end of August I will be made homeless.

“The Housing Executive have told me that I have to wait until I am made homeless before I can go to them for emergency help but then they can place me anywhere in the UK.”

Ms McCauley has also received letters of support from Woman’s Aid and the principal of her children’s school saying that staying in Strabane is ‘essential’ for her own well being and that her of her three sons.

Ms McCauley has been living on her own since she was 17; one of her children, five-year-old son Sean has been diagnosed with autism and needs special attention.

“I have nowhere to turn and I have no family to help me,” the local lady continued. “My two sisters both live in small apartments and my father died two years ago.

“The system does not appear to be there to help me and my family get a new home.”

After being contacted about the McCauley’s plight, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said, “We have been in regular contact with this applicant and have carried out a thorough assessment of their case.

“We’ve already accepted them as homeless and we have applied the relevant housing points.”

They added, “We have also advised that our statutory duty commences when their notice to quit expires and, at that point, we will seek to find them suitable temporary accommodation. This duty also extends to the provision of storage for household items.

“We will continue to work with them to find an appropriate housing solution.”