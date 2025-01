A STRABANE couple were among the first to experience the majesty of Notre-Dame Cathedral following its reopening after a five-year €700 million restoration project.

John McGinley and his wife Mary, long-time lovers of Paris, attended a special pre-Christmas Mass at the iconic cathedral, which reopened last month after extensive repairs.

Notre-Dame had been closed since the devastating 2019 fire that destroyed its roof and spire, but the couple’s visit marked a poignant moment in its renewed history.

John explained how the trip had been months in the making.

“I knew that Notre-Dame would be reopening before Christmas and so, a few months ago, I booked tickets for myself and Mary to attend Mass there as I wanted to go and see the cathedral in all its glory,” he said.

“Paris is my favourite city and I have been in Notre-Dame a number of times, but this would be special.”

John was awestruck by the joyous sight of the refurbished place of worship which has undergone extensive work to the roof alongside stonework which has given the cathedral a new lease of life.

“I must admit that, before the refurbishment, Notre-Dame was always a dark and very sombre place which was down to the fact it was always lit by candles which affected the brickwork, but it’s now a beautiful bright place of worship.

“After Mass, we were allowed to wander around the church to marvel at the place in peace.

“They’re still doing work in the back of the cathedral but most of the work has been completed and Notre-Dame now looks absolutely magnificent. It was a wonderful, joyous experience.”