This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

£1,500 raised for local charity helping pupils deal with grief

  • 19 December 2022
£1,500 raised for local charity helping pupils deal with grief
Loreto Grammar Omagh students, present a cheque for £1551-78, to representatives of Cruise, from left, Shana Keys, Joe McCausland, bereavement volunteer, Orla Green, Linda Warnock, Crusie bereavement support worker, Leanne Green, Nicila Barbour, Loreto staff, Fiona Fyffe, Cruise volunteer, Orlagh Loughran, student, and Sarah Jane Faghy, Vice principal Loreto Grammar. MC 15
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 December 2022
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY