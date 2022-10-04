£17k grant helps community transform waste ground in Gillygooley

THE people of Gillygooley were overjoyed when they recently found out that their tight-knit community had been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the AXA Parks Fund – a pot of money dedicated to the environmental improvement of communities across Ireland.

£17,000 has been awarded to Gillygooley Youth and Community Development (GYCD) to enable them to transform a piece of derelict waste ground into an area that every member of the community can enjoy.

In order to qualify for a slice of the €1m grant, GYCD had to demonstrate a real commitment to improving their environment and community’s wellbeing.

Speaking with Julie Donnell, secretary of GYCDA, she told the Tyrone Herald how this money will be used to enhance the locality of Gillygooley.

“We are delighted to announce that we at have been selected as one of the communities to receive a portion of the AXA Parks Fund,” began Julie.

“This money will help us fund the second part of an ongoing project,” said Julie.

Stage one, as Julie explained, saw them line out an area of derelict ground (which sits to the rear of the Gillygooley community hall) and install a walkway and a hedge border.

“The walkway is 0.7km long,” said Julie, “and it is level, therefore accessible and safe for all ages and abilities.”

This next phase will include removing dangerously high trees, erecting some fencing and gates, developing an allotment area, complete with the appropriate soils for growing various species of plant life.

“We will have to extend a water supply to the allotment area,” said Julie, “and we also intend to develop an outdoor classroom, implement a wildflower meadow and introduce some outdoor games as well.

“Our aim is to have a more usable space whilst improving local biodiversity, and more generally to provide an area where the locals can observe nature. In the future we also want to offer them the possibility of learning how to grow their own veg.

“Our ultimate aim is to have a play area for kids and also a sports pitch. With the rising costs of electricity and fuel it would be a great asset to the folk in this rural area.”

Concluding, Julie said that she and the rest of the community now live in hope that further and even more substantial funding will soon come their way.

“We are now currently waiting on the outcome of a much larger grant application from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council which would allow us to go even further this project development.”