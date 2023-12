CHRISTMAS has come early for community groups in the Strabane area as they received a £200,000 share of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The news comes as part of an announcement of £6m funding strategy given to 157 groups across the North during this holiday period.

The National Lottery funding is being used to run festive celebrations as well as bring isolated people together to make connections and support people with activities to improve their mental and physical health over the coming years.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association in Strabane.

They are using a £166,501 grant to run activities to support children and young people in the area.

Over five years the project will run homework clubs, educational workshops, life skills, sports, seasonal events and trips. The project will build friendships, improve confidence, support their schoolwork and teach them skills to improve their lives.

Castle Crafts in Castlederg also received a £4,932 grant to run craft sessions and outings to reduce rural isolation and loneliness for local older people.

Ballylaw Women’s Groupbased near Donemana are using a £6,500 grant to reduce rural isolation and improve the health and wellbeing of local women. The project will run craft and exercise workshops, informative talks, and a networking visit to a similar group.

Ardstraw Area Women’s Group is using a £7,290 grant to run creative workshops, events and day trips to bring local women together, reduce rural isolation and improve their wellbeing. The project will also celebrate the group’s 20-year anniversary.

Also receiving funding is Music to Your Ears in Strabane. They are using a £10,000 grant to reduce isolation and loneliness and improve the mental health and wellbeing of local older men. The project will run music, creative writing and drama classes leading up to a performance to showcase the group’s achievements.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery CommunityFund said, “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding today. These projects are improving the lives of people in their communities, especially during the winter period where many people need additional wellbeing support or help to take part in festive celebrations.

“We recently launched our new funding strategy up to 2030 which will ensure National Lottery money continues to make a difference to communities across Northern Ireland. We look forward to seeing the impact of these projects in 2024 and beyond.”