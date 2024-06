MORE than 7,000 native trees have been planted in the Ecclesville Forest Park in Fintona as part of commitments to the Forest Management Plan.

Pupils from Denamona PS and St Lawrence’s PS helped plant New Rowan, Birch, Oak and Hazel trees, along with staff from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

These new native trees replaced non-native conifers to ensure the protection of local biodiversity and to support the habitat creation.

The planting of native trees is important as they have adapted to the local climate, soil type and other native habitats.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, said he was ‘delighted’ to have pupils from Fintona participate in the scheme.

“The planting of these native trees at Ecclesville Forest Part is part of our commitment to ensure that our outstanding and culturally rich natural environment is cherished, sustainably managed and appropriately accessible,” added Cllr O’Reilly.

As part of the improvement works, invasive rhododendron and laurel bushes, which suppress native flora and wildlife and adversely impact the regeneration of native trees and shrubs, were removed.